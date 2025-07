A Minnesota Mamdani? A Race for Mayor Has Echoes, but Only So Far.

Omar Fateh, a young democratic socialist, beat out an establishment Democrat for the party’s endorsement in Minneapolis. But the parallels with Zohran Mamdani in New York might end there.







https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/23/us/politics/omar-fateh-minneapolis-mayor-mamdani.html?smid=url-share