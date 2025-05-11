11th May 2025 admin Category :
Talfishanka CNN u sheegay in Hindiya Maraykanka waydiisatay xabad jojin.
Gantaalihii layna filayn dawladda Hindiya oo Pakistan ku garaacday ayeey u carareen Maraykanka iyaga oo ka baryaya Xabad joojin
THIS IS HUGE— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 10, 2025
CNN reporter says it was India who contacted USA to help stop the war after Pakistan went Bish Bash Bosh with missiles on India…totally against Indian expectations. pic.twitter.com/O7AzOEEOzO
BREAKING: “We have won… this is victory” Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation following the ceasefire announcement with India
