11th May 2025  admin  Category :

Talfishanka CNN u sheegay in Hindiya Maraykanka waydiisatay xabad jojin.

Gantaalihii layna filayn dawladda Hindiya oo Pakistan ku garaacday ayeey u carareen Maraykanka iyaga oo ka baryaya Xabad joojin

BREAKING: “We have won… this is victory” Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation following the ceasefire announcement with India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*