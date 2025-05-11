Talfishanka CNN u sheegay in Hindiya Maraykanka waydiisatay xabad jojin.

Gantaalihii layna filayn dawladda Hindiya oo Pakistan ku garaacday ayeey u carareen Maraykanka iyaga oo ka baryaya Xabad joojin

THIS IS HUGE



CNN reporter says it was India who contacted USA to help stop the war after Pakistan went Bish Bash Bosh with missiles on India…totally against Indian expectations. pic.twitter.com/O7AzOEEOzO — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 10, 2025

BREAKING: “We have won… this is victory” Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation following the ceasefire announcement with India