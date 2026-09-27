Shabeelaha dhexe iyo Banaadir

27th September 2026  admin  Category :

Turkiga oo Mashaariic ka hirgelinaya Shabeelaha dhexe iyo Banaadir

Raisul wasaaraha waqtigiisu dhamaaday Xamze Cabdi ayaa xaqiijiyey in Turkigu Deked 4 bilyan oo doolar ah uu ka dhisayo War sheekh oo ka tirsan gobolka shabeelahadhexe ee beesha Madaxweynuhu degto

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