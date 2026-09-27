Turkiga oo Mashaariic ka hirgelinaya Shabeelaha dhexe iyo Banaadir

Raisul wasaaraha waqtigiisu dhamaaday Xamze Cabdi ayaa xaqiijiyey in Turkigu Deked 4 bilyan oo doolar ah uu ka dhisayo War sheekh oo ka tirsan gobolka shabeelahadhexe ee beesha Madaxweynuhu degto

Türkiye is investing an additional $4 billion in brotherly #Somalia ― this time in a major new port & related facilities in the #Warsheekh area, PM @HamzaAbdiBarre has confirmed. The site is close to a Launch Center (being built) that will become the world's #1 gateway to space. pic.twitter.com/Wvc1ACYb7s