Maleeshiyaadkii Besha Meles Zenawi Asres ayaa laga qabsaday Caasimadoodii Mekelle

Ciidamaddii Tigrayan ayaa ciidamadooda kala baxay Mekelle, oo ah caasimadda maamul goboleedka Ethiopia ee Tigray.

Ethiopia 🇪🇹 BREAKING: Mekelle has fallen.



The TPLF seems to have abandoned the Tigrayan capital without a fight, withdrawing back into the mountains. ENDF troops are flooding into the city. pic.twitter.com/eyT5jQKJLR