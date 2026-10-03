Qabiilkii Meles Zenawi oo la jabiyey

3rd October 2026  admin  Category :

Maleeshiyaadkii Besha Meles Zenawi Asres ayaa laga qabsaday Caasimadoodii Mekelle

Ciidamaddii Tigrayan ayaa ciidamadooda kala baxay Mekelle, oo ah caasimadda maamul goboleedka Ethiopia ee Tigray.

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