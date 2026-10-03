3rd October 2026 admin Category :
Maleeshiyaadkii Besha Meles Zenawi Asres ayaa laga qabsaday Caasimadoodii Mekelle
Ciidamaddii Tigrayan ayaa ciidamadooda kala baxay Mekelle, oo ah caasimadda maamul goboleedka Ethiopia ee Tigray.
Ethiopia 🇪🇹 BREAKING: Mekelle has fallen.— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) October 3, 2026
The TPLF seems to have abandoned the Tigrayan capital without a fight, withdrawing back into the mountains. ENDF troops are flooding into the city. pic.twitter.com/eyT5jQKJLR
Spoke to BBC News this evening on TPLF pullout from Mekele and trajectory of northern Ethiopia armed conflict.— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) October 3, 2026
Full clip: pic.twitter.com/40TVlciSWN
BREAKING NEWS— Bashir Hashi Yussuf (@BashirHashiysf) October 3, 2026
Ethiopian military forces are now entering the city of Mekelle the capital of #Tigray pic.twitter.com/C7RCTYhRS1
Good News : የዓዲ ጉዶም ነዋሪዎች ወደ ጎዳና በመውጣት፣ ለኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ መከላከያ ሠራዊት (ENDF) ደማቅ አቀባበል አደረጉ።— Badrii Garalaafoo (@garalaafoo34199) October 3, 2026
የትግራይ ህዝብ አይደለም የትግራይ መሬት አፍ ቢኖረው ተመስጌን ይላል ሰላም አንድነት ፍቅር ለትግራይ ህዝብ pic.twitter.com/yGWLXs8jXN