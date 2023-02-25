Jaaliyadda Soomaalida ee dalka Maraykanka ayaa ka mudaharaaday xasuuqa maamulka SNM ay ka wadaa Gobolka Sool

Somalis in the USA protested against the ongoing violence and genocide in Las Anod by the SL militia. Watch, to the voices of the Somalis who demand justice and an end to the atrocities. We urge the international community and the US to hear their call for ending the genocide. pic.twitter.com/mQNuvWQy8V