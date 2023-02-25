25th February 2023 admin Category :
Jaaliyadda Soomaalida ee dalka Maraykanka ayaa ka mudaharaaday xasuuqa maamulka SNM ay ka wadaa Gobolka Sool
Somalis in the USA protested against the ongoing violence and genocide in Las Anod by the SL militia. Watch, to the voices of the Somalis who demand justice and an end to the atrocities. We urge the international community and the US to hear their call for ending the genocide. pic.twitter.com/mQNuvWQy8V— Suleiman Hashi (@SuleimanHashi) February 24, 2023
USA foreign policy and @JoeBiden state Department is destroying USA’s diplomatic credibility with their arrogance ignoring ongoing genocide in northern #Somalia 🇸🇴 crimes against humanity Committed by USA 🇺🇸 finance Secessionist one clan enclave militant and Warlord @musebiihi… https://t.co/9VEAPAfr5E pic.twitter.com/NlbJ7DRD2H— 🇸🇴 🇪🇹 🇪🇷 The HOA Warrior (@AmbWarsame) February 24, 2023