Muuse Biixi waa Gacan ku dhiigle

25th February 2023  admin  Category :

Jaaliyadda Soomaalida ee dalka Maraykanka ayaa ka mudaharaaday xasuuqa maamulka SNM ay ka wadaa Gobolka Sool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*