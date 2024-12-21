Aduunka ma Jiraan dalal labo lacag lleh oo ay Puntlsnd ka mid noqonayso

Dalalka ay Puntland ka mid noqonayso, oo cqaarkood ay ku kaliftay inay lacag samaystaan duruufo la mid ah tan Puntlnad maanta haysara ee ay ku doonayso inay lacag samaystan aya waxa ka mid ah:

Zimbabwe: Due to hyperinflation, Zimbabwe abandoned its own currency and now uses multiple foreign currencies, including the US dollar and the South African rand.

Panama: The US dollar is used alongside the Panamanian balboa, which is pegged to the dollar at par. The balboa is mainly used in coin form.

East Timor (Timor-Leste): The US dollar is the official currency, but the country also issues its own coins.

Caribbean Netherlands: In the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba), the US dollar is used alongside the Netherlands Antillean guilder.

Cambodia: The Cambodian riel is the official currency, but the US dollar is widely accepted and often used for larger transactions.

Lebanon: The Lebanese pound is the official currency, but the US dollar is also commonly used, especially in business and trade.

Chinese money is referred to by two names: the Chinese yuan (CNY) and renminbi (RMB), which translates to “People’s Currency.” The distinction between CNY and RMB is subtle. RMB is the official currency of China. The yuan is the principal unit of account for that currency.