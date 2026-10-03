3rd October 2026 admin Category :
Turkigu si ay ugu fududaato bililiqada khayraadka Soomaaliya waa inuu Soomaalida kala qaybiyaa oo raacaa kuwa aan sharciga u hogaansanayn sida Xasan Culusoow iyo kooxdiisa oo sharci daro ku haysa hogaanka Soomaaliya
Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud receives the credentials of Türkiye’s newly appointed Ambassador to Somalia, Ferhat Alkan, during a ceremony at Villa Somalia. pic.twitter.com/GkVlVKt4D1— Somali Eye (@SomaliEye_) October 1, 2026
#Turkey Accused of Interfering in #Somalia’s Political Disputes and Taking Sides with the Federal #Government pic.twitter.com/MNc6GhCeYU— SMS Somali TV (@SMSSomaliTV1) October 1, 2026
#Türkiye was expected to stand as a power defending Islam. Instead, it has fallen far short of those hopes, with its F-16 fighter jets flying against the Rahanweyn clan in #Somalia every morning and sending Baidoa residents fleeing, says former Villa Somalia spokesman Abdikarim… pic.twitter.com/NiEuJGSwDT— Somali Guardian (@SomaliGuardian) October 2, 2026