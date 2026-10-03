Turkigu si ay ugu fududaato bililiqada khayraadka Soomaaliya waa inuu Soomaalida kala qaybiyaa oo raacaa kuwa aan sharciga u hogaansanayn sida Xasan Culusoow iyo kooxdiisa oo sharci daro ku haysa hogaanka Soomaaliya

#Türkiye was expected to stand as a power defending Islam. Instead, it has fallen far short of those hopes, with its F-16 fighter jets flying against the Rahanweyn clan in #Somalia every morning and sending Baidoa residents fleeing, says former Villa Somalia spokesman Abdikarim… pic.twitter.com/NiEuJGSwDT