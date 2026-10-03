Gumaysiga Cusub ee Soomaaliya

3rd October 2026  admin  Category :

Turkigu si ay ugu fududaato bililiqada khayraadka Soomaaliya waa inuu Soomaalida kala qaybiyaa oo raacaa kuwa aan sharciga u hogaansanayn sida Xasan Culusoow iyo kooxdiisa oo sharci daro ku haysa hogaanka Soomaaliya

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