Filimka Culusoow iyo Turkiga

22nd September 2026  admin  Category :

Musasalka Teşkilat ee ka socda Talafishanka Turkiga sanadkiisa todobaad waxa laga sii daynayaa sheeko ah in madaxweynaha Sooomaaliya la afduubanayo , ka dibna oo ay soo daynayaan ciidanka Sirdoonka Turkiga ee lagu magcaabo (MİT), Ciidankan ayaa isku dayeya inuu saxiixo heshiis shidaal iyo Macdan qodos ah qodos ah

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