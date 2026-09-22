22nd September 2026 admin Category :
Musasalka Teşkilat ee ka socda Talafishanka Turkiga sanadkiisa todobaad waxa laga sii daynayaa sheeko ah in madaxweynaha Sooomaaliya la afduubanayo , ka dibna oo ay soo daynayaan ciidanka Sirdoonka Turkiga ee lagu magcaabo (MİT), Ciidankan ayaa isku dayeya inuu saxiixo heshiis shidaal iyo Macdan qodos ah qodos ah
😂 Yikes! https://t.co/kRIDtVazWV pic.twitter.com/c4cDK8anTb— Elham Ishmael ✍︎ (@EIshmael_) September 21, 2026
Turks release a new movie— Dahir (@ajama105) September 21, 2026
They detailed how they make mogadishu sign off everything they want 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YxZp6n7F3G
Turks release a new movie— Dahir (@ajama105) September 21, 2026
They detailed how they make mogadishu sign off everything they want 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YxZp6n7F3G