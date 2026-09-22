Musasalka Teşkilat ee ka socda Talafishanka Turkiga sanadkiisa todobaad waxa laga sii daynayaa sheeko ah in madaxweynaha Sooomaaliya la afduubanayo , ka dibna oo ay soo daynayaan ciidanka Sirdoonka Turkiga ee lagu magcaabo (MİT), Ciidankan ayaa isku dayeya inuu saxiixo heshiis shidaal iyo Macdan qodos ah qodos ah

Turks release a new movie



They detailed how they make mogadishu sign off everything they want 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YxZp6n7F3G