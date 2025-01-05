Shalay wuxuu lahaa Farmaajo waa Mareexaan, maantana beelaha Digil iyo Mirifle ayuu ku sheegay inay Guruuc yihiin oo ay dhaleen Itoobiyaanku

Digil and Mirifle clan members demand the removal of Director General Bashir Moalim over racial profiling of their civil servants in the Ministry of Aviation. In Sept, Moalim called members of their clan "children of Ethiopia" for supporting its troop presence in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/bphLxPKrBk