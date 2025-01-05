“Digil iyo Mirif waa caruutii Itoobiyaanka”

Shalay wuxuu lahaa Farmaajo waa Mareexaan, maantana beelaha Digil iyo Mirifle ayuu ku sheegay inay Guruuc yihiin oo ay dhaleen Itoobiyaanku

