Garaad Mukhtaar Garaad Cali: “Madaxweynihii Qaranku wuxuu xamili waayey soodhoweyntii Raysal wasaaraha, farriintiisana wuxuu nagaga dhigey Somaliland.”

Madaxweyne Xasan oo ku sugan Turkiga ayaa sheegay inuu Laascaanood ugu diray Raysal Wasaare Xasme sidii uu u abuuri lahaa weji lagu wadahadli karo.

Wuxuu xusay in colaada Gobolka Sool ay tahay mid maxali ah oo Somaliland ka dhex taagan aysana qayb marna ka noqon doonin dowlada Soomaaliya.

Hadalka Xasan wuxuu meesha ka saarayaa rajadii ay dad badan ka qabeen Xamse inuu ku dhawaaqo in SSC Khaatumo tahay maamul goboleed hoos taga Federaalka.

President Mohamud stirs controversy at Antalya Summit: Confirms the Las Anod conflict is far from over, with prisoners still held by both sides. His remarks come just hours after PM Hamza Barre’s visit to Las Anod—the first by a Somali PM in over 50 yrs—aimed at opening dialogue. pic.twitter.com/TkDFzIcMeH

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s response to my question during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, “Prime Minister Hamza Barre is currently in Khatumo, Las Anod, while you are here. There was a conflict in the region. This is the first official visit since the end of that… pic.twitter.com/3QdX1TFd13