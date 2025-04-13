Arinta Laascaanood Waa arin Reer Waqooyi u taal

Garaad Mukhtaar Garaad Cali: “Madaxweynihii Qaranku wuxuu xamili waayey soodhoweyntii Raysal wasaaraha, farriintiisana wuxuu nagaga dhigey Somaliland.”

Madaxweyne Xasan oo ku sugan Turkiga ayaa sheegay inuu Laascaanood ugu diray Raysal Wasaare Xasme sidii uu u abuuri lahaa weji lagu wadahadli karo.

Wuxuu xusay in colaada Gobolka Sool ay tahay mid maxali ah oo Somaliland ka dhex taagan aysana qayb marna ka noqon doonin dowlada Soomaaliya.

Hadalka Xasan wuxuu meesha ka saarayaa rajadii ay dad badan ka qabeen Xamse inuu ku dhawaaqo in SSC Khaatumo tahay maamul goboleed hoos taga Federaalka.

