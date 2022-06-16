16th June 2022 admin Category :
“How can you justify the killing of Somali Muslims, while you claim to be fighting for Islam?”
Jamal Osman gains exclusive access to Al Shabaab, the terrorist group which rules more than a third of Somalia. He spoke to one of the organisation’s senior leaders.
