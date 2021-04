Taliyahii hore ee nabadsugida Gen Tuuryare ayaa ka hadlay rasaastii caawa lagu weeraray & sida uu uga badbaaday.

VIDEO: Ex-spy chief Gen. Turyare and General Koronto spoke about shots were fired by government forces as they passed the Miranya intersection. Former Somali presidents @HESharifShAhmed & @HassanSMohamud have moved to Karan and Abdi'Aziz neighborhoods in recent days. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/BR3sxil2kh