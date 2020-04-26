Turkey to bring COVID-19 patient home from Sweden for treatment

Turkey has sent an ambulance plane to bring home one of its citizens who was denied treatment in Sweden after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Turkish health minister said Sunday.

Fahrettin Koca ordered an ambulance airplane to bring back Emrullah Gülüşken, 47, and his four children to Turkey from Malmo.

Sevgili Leyla, sesini duyduk. Ambulans uçağımız saat 06'da havalanıyor, İsveç’e geliyoruz. Tüm Türkiye, böyle bir dönemde, uzakta olmanıza üzüldük. Baban için hastanemiz, hekimlerimiz hazır. Cumhurbaşkanımızın, bütün halkımızın geçmiş olsun dileklerini iletiyorum. Çok sevgiler. pic.twitter.com/y4vUOQMGNl — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) April 26, 2020

“Dear Leyla, we heard your voice. Our ambulance airplane is taking off at 6 a.m. and we’re coming to Sweden,” Koca said in a Twitter message, saying that the hospitals and doctors in Turkey are ready to treat her father.

Koca continued by extending get well wishes from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people to Gülüşken’s daughter, who sought the country’s help to save her father.

Gülüşken’s daughter, Samira, shared a video on social media about her father’s situation and asked for help.