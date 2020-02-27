27th February 2020 admin Category :
The Issue of Human Rights Violation in the Dialogue between Somalia and Self-declared Somaliland
The Isaaq clan of the self-declared Somaliland is, like the other Somali clans, a divided clan that is composed of fractious and competing sub-clans. What binds these unruly Isaaq sub-clans is the illusion of the self-declared Somaliland recognition by the international community as a separate state. Thus the traditional rivalry and propensity for violence is curtailed during the search for the recognition.
Further, the Somali National Movement (SNM) justified the secession by putting the blame for the human right violations in the Northwest Region not just on the Somali Government but also on all Somali clans other than the Isaaq. They claim these violations to be genocide committed against Isaaq clan by the Somali Government with the support and connivance of other Somali clans. SNM fostered a mindset among the members of the Isaaq clan that regarded anyone (all other clans) other than Isaaq as being associated with the government and therefore an enemy.
This distortion of history was and is designed to gain the support of the Isaaq clan for separation from the rest of Somalia. In addition, the self-declared Somaliland is claiming the Warsangeli, Dhulbahante, Samaron and Issa clans to be part of their entity. Therefore to further their secessionist aspirations, the self-declared Somaliland is seeking acknowledgement from the Somali Federal Government and from the international community that genocide was committed against Isaaq clan. However this warped view of the events since the military came to power in 1969 and thereafter must be corrected.
The fact remains that all Somalis suffered human right violations under the military regime. The Isaaq clan was not the first to be singled out for persecution. The members of Isaaq clan were pillars of the regime during its heyday. They held prominent positions in every facet of the institutions of the Somali State. Isaaq army and security officials spearheaded the persecution of the Majerteyn clan in Mudug, Nugaal and Bari regions after the failed coup of 1978 that was led by Abdulahi Yusuf, who served as the elected President of the Transitional Federal Government between 2004 and 2008.
The Somali National Movement (SNM), after its formation, attacked and committed human right violations against the Ogaden refugees in the camps around Hargeisa and against the nomads of Warsangeli, Dhulbahante and Samaron clans in Sanaag, Sool and Awdal regions. SNM attacked the village of Hingalool, Sanaag region, on July1989. The names of some of those murdered are in LIST A. In the same month SNM burchered 50 civilianc at Hudun , Sool region.
At the collapse of the central government, the SNM committed atrocities against the Ogaden refugee and the civilian population of other clans who were in Hargeisa, Burao and Erigabo. Similarly, Somali army officers and soldiers who surrendered were summarily executed and others disappeared from the detention camps.
SNM raided villages and towns in Sool, Sanaag and Awdal regions massacring many defenseless civilians. In Febuary 1991 SNM attacked Shimbiraaley, Dawa Weene, Armale (List B), Damala Hagare(List C), Ceel Buh(list D) in Sanaag Region butchering civilians and looting their property.
During February 1991, SNM soldiers armed with heavy artillery and rockets bombarded the city of Borama and the towns of Dilla and Abdulkadir in the Awdal Region.The civilian casualty was estimated to number more than more than six hundered ( 600).In March 1991 another raid in Karamaan in Sool Region by SNM resulted in the death of eighty four (84) civilians. In April 1991 SNM massacred eighteen (18) elders,woman and children, whose names are in LIST E, in the town of Hadaaftimo, Sanaag Region. In addition they fired bazookas indiscriminately at residential homes. In May 1991 SNM attacked Damala Haggare and murdered over 33 civilians whose names are in LIST F
Further the self-declared Somaliland continues to commit human right violations in Sool, Sanaag and AwdalRegions
President Farmajo, the president of Somalia has apologised,in February 2020, for the atrocities committed by the former regime of Siad Barre against the Issaq Clan but the authorities in Hargeysa are still in denial regarding the atrocities committed by the SNM against the civilians and nomads of Sanaag, Sool and Awdal regions. On this note, it is upon the Somali Federal Government and the international community to:
● Reject the notion that genocide has been committed against Isaaq clan;
● Condemn all human right violations and atrocities committed by the Somali Government in Somalia before 1991;
● Condemn also all human right violations and atrocities committed by armed groups/ militias/organisations against civilian population throughout Somalia before, during and after 1991; and
● Investigate all human right violations and atrocities so as to bring the culprits to justice and reject any compensation.
SNM ATROCITIES IN SANAAG REGION OF NORTHERN SOMALIA
