TACSI: ‎إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون الله يرحمه

7th March 2021  admin  Category :

Allah Ha’u raxariistee Xildhibaan Ali Ahmed Dhahar oo goor dhawayto ku geeriyooday magaalada Badhan.

