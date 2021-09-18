Soomaaliya iyo Shirka Golaha Ammaanka ee khilaafka siyaasadda Soomaaliya

18th September 2021

May be an image of text that says 'Amanda Price @amandaruthprice UK requests closed-door consultations of the UN Security Council on #Somalia, diplomats say. On Thursday, Somalia's president suspended some of the powers of the prime minister, deepening the country's political crisis. 9:15 PM 9/16/21 TweetDeck'

