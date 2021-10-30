Soomaalidii ku noolayd dalka Zambia, ayaa inta la soo raafo waxa laysugu keenayaa Garoon kubadeed

The ministry of foreign affairs says it’s deeply concerned about “mass arrests” of Somalis in Ndola city, Zambia. @MofaSomalia says arrests based on ethnicity. Purported video of Somalis being brought to a stadium after they were arrested from homes and businesses is circulating. pic.twitter.com/dcm9bYbH1c