Somali business owners in Ankara handed deportation orders in ‘harassment campaign’

26th October 2021  admin  Category :

Somali business owners in Ankara handed deportation orders in ‘harassment campaign’

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-somali-business-owners-deportation-orders-targeted

https://t.co/SfeemyTNH9?amp=1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*