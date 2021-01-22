SNM IYO MAQAAMKA GOBOLKA BANAADIR

22nd January 2021  admin  Category :

Cabdikariin Xuseen Guuleed” Dastuurka Soomaaliya ma dhamaystirmi karo iyadoo xal aan laga gaarin arinta Somaliland iyo maqaamka Gobolka Banaadir”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*