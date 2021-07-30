Saax Maygaag iyo Sanga jebiye lama degaamin karo.

30th July 2021

Puntalnd oo mamnuucday Deegaanmaysiga Saax Maygaag iyo Sanga jebiye oo dhowaan dagaal ka dhacay.

