Midowga Yurub oo war kasoo saaray xil ka qaadista Kheyre

Ururka Midowga Yurub ayaa ka horyimid xil ka qaadistii ay Golaha Shacabka Soomaaliya ku sameeyeen ra’iisul wasaare Xasan Cali Kheyre, taasi oo ururka uu ku qeexay inay dib u dhac ku tahay horumarka Soomaaliya.

“Nasiib darro, arrimaha ka dhacay Golaha Shacabka Soomaaliya Sabtidii waxay dib u dhac ku yihiin Soomaaliya, iyo kalsoonidii Midowga Yurub uu ku qabay horumarka Soomaaliya,” waxaa sidaas bayaan uu soo saaray ku yiri Wakiilka Sare iyo madaxweyne ku-xigeenka Midowga Yurub Josep Borrell.

“Hanaanka loo maray mooshinka codka kalsooni kala noqoshada xukuumadda xitaa ma aysan buuxin shuruudaha ugu yar ee dastuuriga ah,” ayuu yiri.

Codkii shalay ee Golaha Shacabka ayaa yimid maalin kadib markii lasoo geba-gebeeyey kulankii madaxweynaha dalka iyo madaxweyne goboleedyada, kaasi oo la isku raacay inuu xigo kulan kale oo dhacaya 15-ka August.

“Ficilladan waxay xushmad darro weyn ku yihiin aas-aasyada dastuuriga ah ee Soomaaliya ee Midowga Yurub uu maal-gelinayey,” ayuu yiri Borell.

“Midowga Yurub wuxuu si taxaddar leh dib ugu eegi doonaa sida ay ku yimaadeen dhacdooyinkan iyo cidda qaadeysa mas’uuliyadda iyo heerka ay Soomaaliya ka weecin karaan horumarka ay sameyneysay,” ayuu yiri.

Qoraalka Midowga Yurub ayaa imanaya ayada oo sidoo kale dowladda Mareykanka ay shalay sheegtay in kalsooni kala noqoshada xukuumadda Kheyre ay dib u dhac ku tahay isbedellada horumar ee ka socday Soomaaliya.

Somalia: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the recent developments in the House of people

Brussels, 26/07/2020 – 14:38, UNIQUE ID: 200726_3

Statements by the HR/VP

Somalia is still on a long journey of national recovery to become free of insecurity, free of debt and free to vote leaders into power. Until that time, the leaders of the Somali nation bear a special responsibility to ensure that a consensus is achieved and maintained in national politics.

Regrettably, the developments in the House of the People of Somalia on Saturday represent a setback for Somalia and for the confidence of the European Union in the progress of Somalia. The procedures under which a motion of no confidence in the cabinet was passed did not meet minimal constitutional requirements. This vote occurred a day after the conclusion of a much anticipated meeting between the President and Federal Member States at which it was agreed that consultations would follow and a further meeting would occur on August 15. These actions entail a serious disrespect for the constitutional foundations of Somalia, on which the European Union has been investing.

The European Union will review carefully how these events have come to pass, who bears responsibility and to what extent they deviate Somalia from the progress it was making and to which it had committed itself to its international partners.