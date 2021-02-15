Maxamed Yusuf Xaaji, Senator kii Gariisa oo Hore na U ahaan jiray wasiirkii gaashaandhiga Kenya oo ku geeriyooday Nairobi, Senator Ayaa Da’diisu Ahayd 80 sano jir.

Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji has died at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi where he was undergoing treatment, a family source has said.

He was aged 80 years.

Mr Haji was also the chairperson of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force.

Mr Haji joined Kenya’s provincial administration in 1960 as a district officer (DO) and rose through the ranks to become one of the country’s most powerful provincial commissioners.

He retired from the provincial administration in 1998.

In 2002, he was nominated to Parliament and in 2007, he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Ijara Constituency on a Kenya African National Union (Kanu) ticket.

At the time of his death, Mr Haji was serving his second term as the Garissa senator