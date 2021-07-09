Masjidka Darayle ee degmada Badhan

9th July 2021  admin  Category :

Masjidka Darayle ee degmada Badhan ee Sanaag ayaa 15 arday loogu soo gabagabeeyey tasfiirka Qur,aanka

