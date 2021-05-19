Mashxaradda Siyaasiyiinta Hawiye

19th May 2021  admin  Category :

Siyaasiyiinta Hawiye oo ka faa’iidaysanaya hadalkii Farmaajo ee ahaa ” Kama jawaabi karo arimaha Sool iyo Sanaag ayaa hambalyo u diray jabhadda SNM ee doonaysa inay Soomaaliya inteeda kale ka go’aan xoogna ku sii kaxaystaan qaar ka mid ah beelaha Daarood

