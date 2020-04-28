Makkah Grand Mosque imam joins workers cleaning and sterilizing the Kaaba

MAKKAH: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the president of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, on Monday joined workers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah as they washed and sterilized the Kaaba and Maqam Ibrahim before the call to night prayer.

In line with recommendations and instructions from the health authorities, a range of precautionary measures are in place at the mosque to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining a safe distance between worshipers.

The cleaning is one of a number of operations organized by the General Presidency, which also include the preservation of the black stone and the Kiswa cloth.