Frankincense Country and Cinnamon region in ay ahaayeen Puntland Wur Singeli and Mijjertain Country. Maap la sameeyey 1840-ta meeyadii arka.Haadii Soomaaliya dawladi ka jirtay wixi ka horeeyey Gumaysiga, halkan ayeey ku cadahay ciddi dawladda ahayd

Waa in loo hawgalaa soo celinta 2dii saldano uGu taariikhda facaweyna geyiga Soomaalidu ay degto Makhirstan Sultanate iyo Majerteniya Sultanate. lagana dhigaa 2da dal boqortooyooyin dastuuri sida Malaysia. boqorka iyo suldaanku yihin ceremonial like queen Elizabet

All kingdoms are the same in the world, it was how the world ruled itself before modern states formed. We should reinstate our Monarchy and the Maakhiri one. And leave Somalia. Fake state that was created by the West. Study This kingdom as it shows Similarities to Kingdom of Majerteniya-Kingdom of Harti. They were called ‘Swaziland’. Similar to Puntland. But they have a ‘monarch’ since the 18th century, their boqor osman is called Ngwane the 3rd. The Swazis established their kingdom in the mid-18th century under the leadership of Ngwane III. The government is an absolute monarchy, ruled by King Mswati III since 1986. Is it time PL considers an absolute monarchy with King Burhan as Head of State?. Eswatini is a developing country with a small economy. With a GDP per capita of $4,145.97, it is classified as a country with a lower-middle income. PL will achieve upper middle income because swaziland is landlocked and not on the red sea/indian ocean which is like ‘prime real estate’ since the time of ancient egyptians till today for trade. The Kingdom of Eswatini their House of Assembly is identical to ours 66 House of Assembly. We lack a ‘senate’ as we are not ‘officially’ a country like they are. The Swazi bicameral Parliament, or Libandla, consists of the Senate (30 seats; 10 members appointed by the House of Assembly and 20 appointed by the monarch; to serve five-year terms) and the House of Assembly (65 seats; 10 members appointed by the monarch and 55 elected by popular vote; to serve five-year terms).The elections are held every five years after dissolution of parliament by the king. The last elections were held on 18 August and 21 September 2018. The balloting is done in a non-partisan manner. All election procedures are overseen by the Elections and Boundaries Commission. Their population is around It’s the size of Djibouti. Eswatini, officially Kingdom of Eswatini, Swati Umbuso weSwatini, previously called Kingdom of Swaziland, landlocked country in the eastern flank of South Africa, where it adjoins Mozambique. It extends about 110 miles (175 km) from north to south and about 80 miles (130 km) from west to east at its largest dimensions. King Burhan Met with the King of the Zulu Kingom.