:Liiska Xildhibaannada cusub ee maamulka HirShabeelle oo goordhaweyd lagu dhawaaqay.

27th October 2020

:Liiska Xildhibaannada cusub ee maamulka HirShabeelle oo goordhaweyd lagu dhawaaqay. Waa 90′ Xdhibaan.

