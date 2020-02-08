Khooriga Laasqoray

Buurta Quruxda badan ee Calmadow waxa ka hooseeya Khooriga Laasqoray

Image may contain: people standing, sky, outdoor and nature
Image may contain: cloud, sky and outdoor

