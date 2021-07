Wasiir Jamaal iyo Jaamac Debarani oo isugu jawaabay Baraha Bulshada

Wasiirka Qoraheynta Jamaal Maxamed Xasan ayaa si adag u weeraray madaxweynaha Puntland Saciid Cabdulaahi Deni isagoo ku eedeeyay in uu dib u dhigayo murashaxnimadiisa uuna doonaya in uu saameyn ku yeesho doorashooyinka xubnaha Puntland.

As a Presidential Candidate, @SaidAbdullahiDe should recuse himself from all election related issues & immediately stop meddling in the affairs of electoral technical committees. We can no longer silently watch the blatant disregard for democratic integrity by PL administration.

While @SaidAbdullahiDe has delayed the announcement of his candidacy in order to gain influence & control over elections in Puntland, clan elders, representatives & parliamentary candidates have all expressed grave concern at the extent of manipulation, intimidation and meddling.