Isbitaalada Banaadir, Martiini iyo Dayniile ee magaalada Muqdisho

12th November 2020  admin  Category :

Cisbitaalada Muqdisho oo loo qaybiyey Qalab caafimaad oo Soomaalida loogy deeqay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*