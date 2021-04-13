Ingiriiska iyo Maraykanka oo qoraalo ka soo saaray muddo kororsiga

13th April 2021

Dawladaha Ingiriisk iyo Maraykanka oo si adag uga hor yimid muddo kororsiga labada sano ah ee dawladda federaalka.

