Dawladaha Ingiriisk iyo Maraykanka oo si adag uga hor yimid muddo kororsiga labada sano ah ee dawladda federaalka.

UK statement on #Somali Govt term extension: In the absence of consensus leading to inclusive and credible elections being held without further delay, the international community’s relationship with Somalia’s leadership will change. https://t.co/LiMHojrReB

The decision to extend the Federal Government’s term undermines further the country’s peace and security. We call on Somalia’s Federal Government and Federal Member States to return to talks and agree to a way forward.