Ictiraafka ayaa ku xiran Bahdilka Walaweynta

6th October 2021  admin  Category :

Siyaasiyiinta Isaaq oo u soo jawaabay Soomaali inteeda kale iyaga oo guul u arka Umulaha ay dooxdeen

shegow🇸🇴🇩🇪 (@sheegow99) | Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*