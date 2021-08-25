Hayland oo hantiday koobkii 8aad

25th August 2021  admin  Category :

Horyaalka Gobollada Puntland ee koobka 8aad waxaa noqotay Haylaan.

May be an image of text that says 'PLTY PINELTY SCORE NUGAAL VS HAYLAAN X.6.H.L.D 3 4 G. NUGAAL VS XULKA G.HIGHLAND'

 

May be an image of 12 people and people standing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*