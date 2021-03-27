Genocide in Sanaag Region by Somaliland Military Forces

Garbsare United Council (GUC), an independent Somali civic society organization, based in Sanaag region of Somalia, condemns in the strongest terms the unprovoked armed attack by the one-clan Hargeisa-based secessionist administration “Somaliland”.

GUC condoms the coordinated attack by the Somaliland Marine Forces & Habar Younis Isaaq clan militia against the Warsangeli community in Shidan District of Sanaag region, in the early hours of March 21, 2021.The Somaliland Marine Forces, along with their allied Isaaq militia, carried coordinated attacks against the civilian population of Shidan District and committed atrocities and crimes against civilian population.

According to reports coming from that region, the Somaliland Marine sudden invasion resulted in the massacre of 50 civilians and abduction and imprisonment of 17 local men. In addition, the invading forces destroyed water wells and looted properties including several vehicles.

The massacre and killings of innocent civilians and committing such heinous crimes against the local population of Shidan District lies on the doorsteps of Somaliland Secessionist Administration, as well as the local criminals headed by the Governor in Erigavo. The One-clan secessionist administration is bent in the subjugation and enslavement of the none Isaaq clans inhabiting Northern Somalia who oppose secession and believe in a United Peaceful Somali country.

GUC wishes to bring to the attention of the international community’s development funds provided to the Somaliland administration is used to buy lethal weapons which is used to subjugate and terrorize against unarmed civilians of the Warsangeli clan in Shidan District of Sanaag Region.

We call upon the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, The African Union’s Human Rights Commission, non-Governmental Human Rights organizations, and the rest of the international community to condemn and respond promptly to human rights violations in Somalia’s northern region of Sanaag.

We also urge the Security Council members to investigate the indiscriminate killing of civilian committed by Somaliland and put pressure on ‘Somaliland’ which very existence depends on the generosity of the international community to put an end to their expansionist and forceful occupation of Warsangeli land in Sanaag region.

Garbsare United Council. Email: guc@maakhirunitedcouncil.org