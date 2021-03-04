Gedo dad iyo duunyo ayaa harraad iyo gaajo ugu dhamaanayo, waxaana meydadkooda cunaya dugaaga.

4th March 2021  admin  Category :

Gedo dad iyo duunyo ayaa harraad iyo gaajo loogu dhimanayaa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*