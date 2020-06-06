Farmaajo Sidee looga saaray hoolka Baarlamaanka?

6th June 2020

Sidee madaxweyne Farmaajo oo doonaya muddo kororsi looga saaray hoolkii Baarlamaanka Soomaaliya.

