Madaxweyne Farmaajo oo la soo ogaaday inuu Xisbiga republicanka ee magaalada Buffalo ka tirsanaa oo u codayn jiray, qaaraankana la bixin jiray Waa xisbiga Donald Trump. Donald Trump oo Farmaajo ka wada tirsan yihiin Xisbiga republicanka, ayaa July 2019 isaga oo Soomaalida la hadlaya qoralkan soo dhigay Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done

August 2016, isaga oo mar kale Trump oo ay Xisbi ahaayeen Fatmaajo markuu Maraykan joogay wuxuu yidhi August 2016 “We’ve just seen many, many crimes getting worse all the time, and as Maine knows — a major destination for Somali refugees — right, am I right?”

“A one-time Republican runs Somalia. The current President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as “Farmajo”, who was a registered Republican in Buffalo US.”

Farmajo oo Republican ah oo la mab’da ah Trump ma u nesteexayn karaa Soomaali?

