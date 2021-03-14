Farmaajo oo howl gab noqday iyo Sayidka oo shaqadiisa haya

Sayid Axmed oo qaatay m’asuuliyada dalka, ka dib markii Farmaajo noqday howl gab kana gaabiyey Ma’suuliyaddii saarnayd.

Dhibtii ugu weynayd ee ku dhacday Qarankii Soomaaliyeed oo ilaa hadda uu ka soo kaban la’yahay waa waxa afka qalaad lagu yiraahdo power vacuum, oo macnaheedu yahay siyaasad ahaan wixii jiray oo meesha ka baxa oo aan la helin wax bedela. Mararka qaarkood Booskaas banaanadaaday waxa buuxiya Mooryaan, argagixiso, sida Soomaalidu ku jirtay 30 sano.

Maanta Soomaali badan ayaa waxay ka cabsi qabeen mar haddii madaxweynihii xilka hayey uu shaqadiisii ka gabay, howl gabna noqday guri madowna isku soo xiray oo aan haba yraatee wax shaqo ah ayna dalka ka socon in mar labaad la waayo inta yarayd ee dawladnimada ee aynu haysanay, oo qaarkood tartiib tartiib u sii lumayey afartii sano ee dalka hogaaminayey Farmaajo

Sida muuqata Sayid Axmed ayaa arintaas ka hortagaya oo buuxiyey xiklkii ugu sareeyey ee ka banaanaa Qaranka Soomaaliyeed oo ahaa Hogaamiyaha dalka, isaga oo ka hortagaya in dalku fawdo la gelin dalkana loo badbaadin lahaa

