ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Vice President Mike Pence visited Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Tuesday.

He toured facilities focused on COVID-19 research. He also met with Mayo Clinic personnel.

KTTC had a one-on-one interview with the Vice President while he was in Rochester.

https://kttc.com/2020/04/28/exclusive-interview-vice-president-visits-mayo-clinic/?fbclid=IwAR2gU3MWy-delCk6Sgy6y7usS853SoAjSA33daPrhNb0wURYzvaTD_rFRwg

Ubah Ali

Exclusive Interview: Vice President visits Mayo Clinic https://kttc.com/2020/04/28/exclusive-interview-vice-president-visits-mayo-clinic/#.XqkSMVY9zJo.twitter