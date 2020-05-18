Dib ma u dooran lahayd?

18th May 2020  admin  Category :

Shacabka Muqdisho Oo Hadda Bilaabay in ay Si Iskooda Ah ay Udhistaan Wadooyinka Bur-Bursan Ee Muqdisho.

C/raxmaan C/shakuur “Jidadka Muqdisho waxay marayaan heer dhagax ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*