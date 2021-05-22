Madaxweynaha Dowladda Puntland Mudane Siciid Cabdullaahi Deni iyo Wafdi uu hoggaaminayo ayaa siweyn loogu soo dhoweeyay Muqdisho.

Arrived safely in #Mogadishu. We'll gladly participate in the National Electoral Consultative Conference to continue ongoing efforts to finalise the challenges to apply the September 17 agreement between #FMS & #FGS. Sincere thank you to all who welcomed us at Aden Adde Airport. pic.twitter.com/8zIxOJZX27