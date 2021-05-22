Deni oo loogu soo dhoweeyay Muqdisho.

22nd May 2021  admin  Category :

Madaxweynaha Dowladda Puntland Mudane Siciid Cabdullaahi Deni iyo Wafdi uu hoggaaminayo ayaa siweyn loogu soo dhoweeyay Muqdisho.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*