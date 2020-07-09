One thought on “Dagaal ooge soo gaaray Dhahar

Somaliland oo doonaysainay inay dab ku shidaan arinta Cawsane

Labo maalmood ka dib, markii maamulka beelaha Isaaq ee Somaliland sheegeen inay Mashaariic ay reer galbeedku maal gelinayaan ay ka bilaabayaan Maydh ilaa Galbeedka, ayeey hadda Gobolka Sanaag u soo direen maleeshiyaad dab ku shida khilaaf beeleed ka dhex taagan labo beeleed oo walaalo ah oo arintoodu ay ku dhex jiraan Isimada Beelaha Harti. Dhowaana loo balan san yahay shir labada beelood lagu heshiisiinayo

Musse Jamac Dallaf , oo Qaramada midoobey horay ugu eedaysay inuu la shaqeeyo argagixisada Buuraha Cal madow, kuna magcaaban taliyaha ciidanka Somaliland ee gobolka Sanaag, oo dhowaan dhalinyaro badan oo reer Ceerigaabo ah oo ka soo jeeda beesha Warsangeli xabsiyada u taxaabayey, ayaa beesha Isaaq u soo direen gobolka Sanaag si arinta Cawsane looga dhigo tan beelaha Dhulbahante ee gobolka Cayn ee maamulka SNM ka danbeeyaan, dad badana ay ku naf waayeen

Fariinta uu taliyahani wado, ee uu Beesha Isaaq ka soo qaaday ayaa ah in arinta Cawsane laga dhigo Cumar iyo Dubays, loona balan qaado beelaha is haya in maamulka Somaliland taagerayaan beelaha is haya mid ka mid ah sida maanta ka jirta degaanada Buuhoodle oo beelihii walaalaha ahaa ee weligood wada deganaa madaxa laysu wada geliyey, dagaalkuna uu ku bilaabay xasaradda SNM

Ugu danbayntii waa nasiib xumo in maanta beesha Isaaq iyada oo isku koobtay deeqihii caalamku ku bixin jireen Magaca waqooyiga Soomaaliya inay doonayaan inay khal khal geliyaan jidka Ceel Daahir oo iskaa wax u qabsada lagu dhisayo oo lacagta laga dhex ururiyey Soomaali dhexdeda, iyaga oo isticmaalaya Musse Jamac Dallaf . Maleeshiyaadkani Diyaarado kuma yimaadaan gobolka Sanaag, waa in aan laga yeelin inay si xor ah ku soo dhex maraan gobolka iyagoo ujedadoodu tahay inay bilaabaan amni xumo iyo colaad hurin ay ka bilaabaan degaano hoos yimaada degmada Badhan

