Colaadda gobolka Sool

16th August 2020  admin  Category :


Daawo:Colaadii Jaamac Siyaad iyo Naleeye Axmed Waxgaradkii Dhulbahante Oo ilmeeyay xili ay La Hadlaayen Maleeshiyaad Beeleedkii Dagaalka Galay.

