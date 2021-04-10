Barnaamijka Awoodda 5-aad ee Dalsan

Hoos ka daawo Talafishanka Dalsan iyo Warysiga ay ka qaadeen Madaxweynaha Puntland Siciid Deni

One thought on “Barnaamijka Awoodda 5-aad ee Dalsan

  1. Jirac

    Farmajo hala wareysto waa in waraysi lala yeesho isagaa loo baahan yahay in la wareysto not DENI, Ahmed, Qoor Qoor, GAREEN or Guudlawe ninka warkiisa loo baahan yahay waa Farmajo.

