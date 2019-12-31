Allsanaag “Person of the Year” 2019: The Maakhir Soldier



Allsanaag Editorial



As we say goodbye to yet another year, we look back on 2019 and contemplate how this eventful year has changed the political trajectory of the Maakhir/Sanaag region.



We acknowledge and take pride in recognizing the valuable contributions made by exemplary individuals and organizations who have unreservedly strived to change the conditions of the economy, environment, healthcare, education and the overall security of the region in the foregoing year.



We carefully deliberated all the shortlisted candidates, who were equally meritorious and difficult to choose from, in the end, someone has to win the influential and highly admired award, an annual issue of Allsanaag News Website.



We are delighted to announce that the 2019 Allsanaag Person of the Year has been deservedly awarded to the “The Maakhir Soldier”.



The Maakhir soldier proudly represents the men and women in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice with valour and honour to protect and defend the dignity and the unity of Somalia.



We chose them because of the heroic and historic decision that they made in May of 2019 to completely withdraw their military personnel and armament from the dying separatist administration in the north (Somaliland). A secessionist regime that has over the years become not only a thorn to Somali unity but also a safe haven for terrorist groups like Al-Shabab, Al-Qaeda and ISIS, the very opposite of what Maakhir Soldiers represent.



Not surprisingly, the corrupt and inept secessionists thought that they could somehow use financial incentives to lure the soldiers back, but to their dismay, the plot failed miserably.



What they had not anticipated, however, and failed to grasp was the unbreakable resolve and fervour of unity these young men had in them. The overwhelming desire to reunite with their fellow-countrymen in Puntland and the rest of the country was too good of an opportunity to miss.



Ultimately they chose unity over division, and henceforth, duty, honour, and country have become their emblem and marching order.



Their triumphant return and subsequent celebrations could not have been possible if it weren’t for the multitudes of unsung heroes who meticulously prepared every detail of their homecoming itinerary to the point of perfection.

We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the many who participated and made this historic event possible.



Finally, we congratulate the winners of this esteemed award, we owe them a debt of gratitude and will forever honour their courage and selfless sacrifice to their country and people.