Watch Isha and Taraweeh prayers live from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, empty this year due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom.

Watch Isha and Taraweeh prayers live from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, empty this year due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom.

https://www.arabnews.com/node/1663916?fbclid=IwAR0LIYwFKbyAI-9I9wqIQY08RwjX63FmnLD6FOwWqDPi2Pc5vMbrISu_DVE#.XqzjhBuShM0.facebook