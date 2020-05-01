Mahiga oo geeriyooday

1st May 2020

Ergaygii hore ee Qaramada midoobey Augustine Philip Mahiga oo geeriyooday.

Mahiga ayaa ahaa UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Political Office for Somalia from 2010 to 2013.

